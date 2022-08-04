 
Thursday August 04, 2022
Suarez makes 2nd Nacional debut

By AFP
August 04, 2022

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay great Luis Suarez made his second debut for his boyhood club Nacional on Tuesday but could not prevent them from falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Atletico Goianiense.

Suarez, 35, made his entrance as a substitute on 74 minutes in place of Franco Fagundez, 17 years after he first turned out in the white shirt of Nacional.

