Technology in judiciary: SHC issues notices to AG

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday, issued notices to the Advocate General Sindh (AG), on a petition seeking inducting of modern technology in the judiciary.
Petitioner Sheema Karmani, a women rights activist, submitted in the petition that there was a huge backlog of criminal and civil cases pending in the district and the high courts, which could be greatly reduced by judiciously applying modern technology in the judicial system.
The counsel stressed that speedy justice was possible via the video link, which could aptly mitigate the cost of the litigants. The e- court project can readily perform scanning, digitalisation and digital preservation of case records.
According to Karmani’s counsel the government of Pakistan has allocated Rs.1.5 billion to the justice development fund, which could be utilised for creating the national judicial database providing access to information at the national level to provincial and district levels, in addition. The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar issued notices to the advocate general Sindh and called comments on August 17.
