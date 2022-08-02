IHC suspends CAA order against retired officials’ benefits

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification regarding decreasing the benefits of the retired employees of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) pertaining to health and house grant.

The court also served notices on the respondents, including secretary and director general CAA. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the two separate petitions filed by the 82 retired employees of CAA.

The petitioners’ counsel Afnan Karim Kundi and Ubaid-ur-Rahman Abbasi contended that the CAA decision of curtailing health facility is illegal and it would affect 6,000 employees. They said the decision of abolishing house building grant for retired employees was also illegal.