Major reshuffle in FBR as 21 senior officers transferred

ISLAMABAD: In a major shake-up, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 21 senior officers belonging to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS).

Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service presently working as Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad, has been appointed as Member (Inland Revenue Operations), FBR Headquarters, Islamabad while Abdul Majid Yousfani (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) has been posted as Member Operations Information Technology at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

Tiwana will assume the charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations) w.e.f. 22.08.2022 on the retirement of Qaiser Iqbal (IRS/BS-21) current Member (IR-Operations), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad. In the intervening period, the officer will serve as Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad. If the officer is drawing performance allowance, prior to issuance of this notification, he will continue to draw the same on his new place of posting.

Chaudhry Muhammad Tarique (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been transferred from Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Lahore and posted as Member, FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been transferred from Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office-I, Karachi and posted as Director General (DG) Special Initiatives at FBR Headquarters. He will be stationed in Karachi.

Sardar Ali Khawaja (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been posted as Member (Public Relations), FBR Headquarters, Islamabad, Dr Aftab Imam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21 as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Medium Taxpayer Office, Karachi, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21 as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Taxpayer Office-II, Karachi, Ahmad Shuja Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Member Audit and Accounting at FBR Headquarters, Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Director General Directorate of Anti-Benami, Islamabad, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit, Lahore, Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Regional Taxpayer Office-1, Karachi, Ms. Sadia Sadaf Gillani (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Office Lahore and Muhammad Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad. The officer will continue to hold additional charge of the post of DG DNFBP Islamabad. He will also continue additional responsibility of the post of FATF Coordinator assigned vide notification dated 08.12.2021.

Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) had been posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Sialkot, Ardsher Saleem Tariq (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as FBR’s Member Reforms and Modernisation at FBR Headquarters, Mohammad Farooq Azam Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Office, Hyderabad, Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Office, Karachi, Ms. Tehmina Aamer (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) as Chief Commissioner Regional Taxpayer Office, Rawalpindi, Imtiaz Ali Solangi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) as Chief Coimmissioner, Sukkur, Abid Mehmood (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Regional Tax Office, Multan relieving Ms. Zahida Sarfraz (IRS/BS-20) of the look after charge of the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, RTO, Multan and Muhammad Tariq Arbab (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Sargodha.