Peaty back in action at Commonwealths

BIRMINGHAM: Adam Peaty bounced back from a “devastating” defeat to top the qualifying times in the men’s 50m breaststroke on Monday as teen star Summer McIntosh lined up a Commonwealth Games medley double.

England’s world record holder Peaty, who has dominated the 100m breaststroke in recent years, finished a shock fourth in the event on Sunday. He returned to the pool for the 50m heats on Monday admitting he had had just two hours’ sleep, but topped the times alongside South Africa’s Michael Houlie, with a swim of 27.10sec.

Peaty, who has three Olympic golds, said he did not “bother” warming up before Monday’s heat at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. “I just came in. I had two hours’ sleep. Obviously it was a devastating night for me,” he said.