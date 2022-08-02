WoW Health starts opinion service

LAHORE: WoW Health, a health management company with more than 350,000 US specialist doctors, has brought a second opinion service in Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Over 70 specialties would provide expert opinion on complex health conditions like spinal deformities, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, cancers, etc, it added.

“A patient has to submit their medical report to WoW Health, and the team would take care of the rest. Second opinion can generate a whole new treatment plan, or just peace of mind,” said founder and managing director of WoW Health Pakistan Sikandar Zaman.

The service would also offer access to specialist doctors in the US for rare and complex diseases, he added. “With all the technological and medical advancements in the US, specialist doctors there have a better chance of offering potential alternative treatment options for complex diseases,” he said explaining reasons to offer services in Pakistan.