‘NAB official implicated Abbasi’

ISLAMABAD: One of key witnesses in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) case Saturday revealed in the Accountability Court that he had not mentioned the name of PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while recording his statement to the NAB but the investigating officer included the former PM’s name on his own and without his consent.
MANSEHRA: Special Assistant Chief Minister on Revenue Taj Mohammad Tarand has said that the government will introduce...
LAHORE: Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari says the letter from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday there was nothing...
LAHORE: Federal Aviation Minister Saad Rafique has said the departments working under the Ministry of Civil Aviation...
LAHORE: India on Saturday released more water in River Chenab and the water level of the river at Akhnoor surged to...
RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army Havaldar fell as a martyr, here on Friday.According to...
Comments