Sunday July 31, 2022
National

‘NAB official implicated Abbasi’

By Awais Yousufzai
July 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD: One of key witnesses in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) case Saturday revealed in the Accountability Court that he had not mentioned the name of PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while recording his statement to the NAB but the investigating officer included the former PM’s name on his own and without his consent.

