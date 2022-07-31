Focus on IT, tourism sectors urged

Islamabad : There are number of opportunities for investment in Pakistan with a focus on the IT, outsourcing, tourism, healthcare and renewable energy sectors.

Pakistani investors in USA urged to shift their investments to Pakistan for big returns as Pakistan provided lucrative investment opportunities, said Ambassador-at-Large on Investment Zeeshaan Shah.

He made this statement while addressing the American Pakistani investor Diaspora at an event arranged by the Bank of Punjab in collaboration with Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.

The event was attended by Zafar Masud, President Bank of Punjab, former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani and leading business people and entrepreneurs from the Houston Pakistani community.

He lauded the efforts of the overseas Diaspora in contributing to Roshan Digital which just weeks ago in June had its highest daily deposits with over $57 million within a 24-hour period.

Shah touched upon the importance of Pakistan’s partnership with the United States to America as amongst Pakistan’s most important international partners and said it was up to the overseas diaspora in the country to represent Pakistan in the USA as Pakistan’s ambassadors.

He said that the USA was Pakistan’s biggest source of dollars as its largest export market and also the highest donor to humanitarian causes, where they invested billion of dollars to key initiatives including women empowerment, healthcare, sanitation, education and most recently donating 65 million life-saving Covid vaccine doses. Prime Minister recently appointed Shah to represent Pakistan due to his own success as an overseas Pakistani building a business in Pakistan, with a singular focus of generating investment to create jobs for Pakistan’s bulging youth.