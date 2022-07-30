ECP denotifies 11 PTI MPs

The ECP has denotified 11 PTI MPs. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday denotified 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

According to the Election Commission, Ali Muhammad, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Jameel Ahmed, Muhammad Akram and Abdul Shakoor have been de-notified on the general seat, while Shireen Mazari and Shandana Gulzar have been de-notified on the special seat. Earlier on Thursday, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs by exercising the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that these members had tendered their resignations from their National Assembly seats after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan through the nno-trust motion.