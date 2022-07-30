ECP denotifies 11 PTI MPs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday denotified 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.
According to the Election Commission, Ali Muhammad, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Jameel Ahmed, Muhammad Akram and Abdul Shakoor have been de-notified on the general seat, while Shireen Mazari and Shandana Gulzar have been de-notified on the special seat. Earlier on Thursday, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs by exercising the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
It is pertinent to mention that these members had tendered their resignations from their National Assembly seats after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan through the nno-trust motion.
Ag APPBy Our correspondentSUKKUR/QUETTA: Torrential rains in Nara mountains of Khairpur Friday caused flash floods in...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court registrar’s office has returned a petition submitted by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, seeking...
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of representatives of the ruling coalition Friday met the chief election commissioner and four...
Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and the foreign funding received by his...
The number of Russian buyers surged 164 percent in the first half of this year from the first half of 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The...
Comments