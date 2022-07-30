ACE to lodge FIR against former aide to Buzdar

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has decided to register a criminal case against Tahir Khursheed, former secretary Communication & Works and principal secretary to former chief minister Usman Buzdar, over the charges of corruption, embezzlement and bribery, The News has learnt.

The ACE has decided registration of the case against the top bureaucrat and his alleged front man Chief Engineer Communication and Works Department Waseem Tariq.

According to documents available with The News, the director Vigilance Headquarters ACE Punjab, conducted an enquiry against Khursheed and Tariq.

They recommended an FIR over misuse of authority and taking bribes from a contractor named Zafar Hayat.

Zafar Hayat, a resident of Sargodha, had complained to the ACE that he had won two projects for the construction and repair of roads from Lakhuwana to Jhamra Chowki and RAP Phase-II Khushab after tendering.

He said Waseem started using delaying tactics and did not give approval for these projects forcing him to accept unfair and illegal demands.

For the Lakhuwana project, Rs 14 million were paid to the chief engineer as bribe on June 10, 2021 in his office at Chauburji in the presence of eyewitnesses Ali Afzal and Qaisar Mahmood.

For the RAP project, Rs 19 million were given to the chief engineer as bribe in his office on April 12, 2021.

After that, Waseem Tariq gave approval.

According to the documents via the chief engineer, Rs 5 million were given to Tahir Khursheed at his house in GOR Lahore on May 25, 2021 in the presence of witnesses.

After that, additional funds of Rs 50 million were approved. The ACE conducted an inquiry against the accused.