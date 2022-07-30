MWM calls for security during Muharram

The president of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi, held a press conference at the Wahdat House Karachi on Friday regarding the reception of Muharram Al Haram 1444 AH.

He reiterated that the Azadari of Imam Hussain (AS) was the only point of unity among the Muslim Ummah. He added that there was a distant line between the Hussaini and Yazeedi school of thoughts.

He said that Muharram Al Haram 1444 AH was approaching and it was the responsibility of the state to ensure foolproof security during the Azadari events.

He advised that walkthrough gates and large number of security officials be deployed at the site of Azadari. The Wahdat Scouts would assist the district administration during the Muharram events, he added.

Zaidi lamented that the ongoing monsoon spell had spoiled the sanitary condition of the entire Sindh, including Karachi. The whole infrastructure of the province should be repaired, he said.

He also sought assurance that no load-shedding would take place during the Azadari events.

The MWM Sindh president also demanded that the government issue SOPs for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 during the Muharram events.

He urged the scholars of all schools of thought to play their role for religious harmony during Muharram.

Allama Mukhtar Imami, Allama Sadiq Taqwi, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Ali Anwar Jafferi, Allama Ali Haider, Nasir Hussaini, Hassan Rizvi, and others were also present on the occasion.