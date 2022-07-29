Hockey team’s two players clear Covid tests

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan hockey team’s two players Rana Abdul Waheed and goalkeeper Mohammad Abdullah cleared the Covid-19 tests early Thursday and joined the squad here in the village.
“Yes, both have been cleared and have already joined the team in the village,” a senior official of Pakistan hockey team told ‘The News’ on Thursday.
“It’s really a great booster for the brigade which was a bit unsettled because of the matter. Everything is normal now,” the official said.
The duo had been isolated after being tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival here the other day.
However, the medical unit kept checking their CT level which was found as per the desired level early Thursday.
Pakistan will begin their hockey journey in the Commonwealth Games with their opener against South Africa here at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on Saturday (tomorrow).
