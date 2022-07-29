11 PTI MNAs’ resignations accepted

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. File photo

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

According to a spokesman for the National Assembly, a notification of resignations has been issued and sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further action. The PTI MNAs are: Ali Muhammad Khan (NA-22), Faisal Muhammad Khan (NA-24), Shaukat Ali (NA-31), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45), Farrukh Habib (NA-108), Ejaz Ahmad Shah (NA-118) ), Jameel Ahmad Khan (NA-237), Mohammad Akram Cheema (NA-239), Abdul Shakur Shaad (NA-246), Dr Meher Ansa Shireen Mazari (Reserved Seat), Shandana Gulzar Khan (Reserved Seat).

The PTI members resigned from the National Assembly on April 11, 2022. According to sources, the process of accepting resignations of PTI MNAs may continue in the coming days.

The sources say it is a political move on the part of the government and resignations of only those MNAs have been accepted in the first phase who won their seats with fewer margins of votes.

The seats that fell vacant are in Punjab, Khyber Pukhtunkhawa and Karachi. It may be mentioned that the speaker had summoned PTI members in June to verify their resignations but no one turned up.