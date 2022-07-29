ECP announces Punjab by-polls schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday released schedule for by-elections on three Punjab vacant seats, two in the Punjab Assembly and one from National Assembly, a private news channel reported.

According to a statement issued by the election body, the by-elections on NA-157 Multan, PP-139 Sheikhupura, and PP-241 Bahawalnagar constituencies will be held on September 11. As per schedule, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on August 2 while candidates can file nomination papers from August 3 to August 5. The ECP will publish a final list of nominated candidates by August 6. The last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions regarding nomination papers will be August 16. The ECP will allot election symbols to contesting candidates on August 25.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NA-157 Multan seat fell vacant on account of PTI’s Zain Qureshi resignation, who was elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly in recently held by-polls.