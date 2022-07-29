Zardari tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai. It was confirmed by chairman PPP and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday.
Taking his Twitter account, Bilawal wrote that the chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari was fully vaccinated and was isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment, adding, “We are praying for his swift recovery.” In addition, Zardari’s elder daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also tweeted about her father’s health, stating that when Asif Ali Zardari landed in Dubai, his PCR test showed him Covid-19 positive.
She thanked God for mild symptoms and added that her father was resting and would return to Pakistan when recovered. It is pertinent to mention that former president Asif Ali Zardari left for Dubai four days ago to celebrate his 67th birthday with his 9-month-old grandson.
