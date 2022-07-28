Renovation of open-air theatre starts

LAHORE : The renovation project of the historic open-air theatre in Bagh-e-Jinnah has started. This will cost Rs360 million, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Open-air theatre at the Bagh-e-Jinnah was established in 1946 and in 1975, it was handed over to the Punjab Arts Council for the promotion of art and culture. The theatre has been a nursery of artistes, including Sultan Rahi, Qavi Khan, Sadeqain, Irfan Khoosat, Sohail Ahmed, Amanullah, Babu Baral and Mastana.
Other artistes who grew up in this nursery include Zakota Jinn, John Rambo, Akbar Rahi and Inamullah Khan. The executive director of the Punjab Arts Council said the aim was to provide better facilities for
the artiste community, including facilities like green rooms, changing rooms, make-up rooms, washrooms, canteen, sound recording rooms and parking.
LAHORE : Ajoka is presenting a double bill of socially meaningful plays on the concluding day of Alhamra theatre...
LAHORE L Lahore University of management Sciences and University of Baltistan, Skardu have launched a rare...
LAHORE : The Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs52.86 million to plaintiffs...
LAHORE : Batapur police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered charas weighing 2.5kg from their possession. The...
LAHORE : Around 30 Assistant Sub-Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.In the promotion board,...
LAHORE : The Finance & Planning Committee of the University of Home Economics Lahore Wednesday recommended up to a 30...
Comments