Renovation of open-air theatre starts

LAHORE : The renovation project of the historic open-air theatre in Bagh-e-Jinnah has started. This will cost Rs360 million, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Open-air theatre at the Bagh-e-Jinnah was established in 1946 and in 1975, it was handed over to the Punjab Arts Council for the promotion of art and culture. The theatre has been a nursery of artistes, including Sultan Rahi, Qavi Khan, Sadeqain, Irfan Khoosat, Sohail Ahmed, Amanullah, Babu Baral and Mastana.

Other artistes who grew up in this nursery include Zakota Jinn, John Rambo, Akbar Rahi and Inamullah Khan. The executive director of the Punjab Arts Council said the aim was to provide better facilities for

the artiste community, including facilities like green rooms, changing rooms, make-up rooms, washrooms, canteen, sound recording rooms and parking.