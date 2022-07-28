Siraj for grand political dialogue to resolve issues

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated that instead of demanding soft and warm intervention from establishment, the politicians must sit down to have a grand political dialogue to resolve all political issues.

Addressing party office-bearers at Mansoora on Wednesday, the JI leader warned that if elections were held without reforms, the problems would never end but an endless battle will start in the country. He expressed concern that the country is passing through a phase where all institutions have become controversial, people are losing faith in democracy, saying it was high time the central and provincial governments should focus on solving people's problems; otherwise, the situation would become irreversible.

Siraj-ul-Haq advised the rulers to keep in mind they have to appear in the court of Allah one day where they will have no voters or supporters. The country is burning in the fire of inflation, the storm of unemployment is not letting up, power outages have destroyed business and life, rains and floods have killed hundreds of people, people's houses are being flooded, but the rulers are busy in fighting for personal interests. He said, “We, as Muslims, have to turn towards Quran and Sunnah to solve the problems, as only Allah's system can bring improvement.” The country needs an interest-free economic system, and Jamaat-e-Islami has been struggling to make the country a cradle of Quran and Sunnah, asking people to support him.

Siraj-ul-Haq said it appears that PDM and PTI had no agenda other than to win over each other and mudslinging, and blindly following the agenda of IMF to devalue rupee and raise prices of basic needs like electricity, petrol and food items, pushing the poor to commit suicide.