Govt providing special subsidy on food items at USC

Islamabad: The government is providing special subsidy on basic food items at utility stores for the facilitation of the poor segments of the society.

According to the spokesperson for Utility Store Corporation (USC), subsidised items sugar, ghee and flour were available in abundance at all utility stores in the twin cities, special subsidy was being provided on it. He said that the sugar was being provided at 70 rupees per kg, ghee at 300 rupees per kg and a 10 kg bag of flour at 400 rupees.

While a discount is being given on rice and pulses as well. He said that ample supply of subsidized items had been ensured at all stores across the country, there was no shortage of anything.