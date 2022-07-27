PTI slams ANP leader for tirade against Imran

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial secretary information Zahir Shah Toru has criticized Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan for his remarks against former prime minister Imran Khan.
Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that Aimal Wali Khan was the grandson of Bacha Khan but it was not sufficient to become a leader. He said the ANP had been confined only to two districts due to the immature attitude of Aimal Wali.
He said the people would reject the ANP in the next general election for making uncalled for remarks against Imran Khan. He said leader said Aimal Wali would not find a place to hide after the defeat in the next election.
He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the so-called champions of the rights of the Pakhtuns. He added that Aimal Wali lacked political acumen and was devoid of decency.
Zahir Shah said the PTI being a popular political party had millions of followers and supporters. He said Imran Khan’s narrative sought real independence for the country.
BANNU: A jirga of elders and local political activists from Ghoriwala on Tuesday threatened to block Bannu-Dera Ismail...
MANSEHRA: The affectees of 4500 megawatts Diamer-Bhasha Hydropower Project on Tuesday staged a sit-in on the Karakoram...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has said all political parties must sit together to work on poll reforms before going...
MIRANSHAH: The grand jirga of elders of all tribes in North Waziristan on Tuesday asked the government to restore...
ABBOTTABAD: DIG, Hazara Range, Mirwais Niaz has directed all the district police officers of the region to establish...
CHARSADDA: The Fisheries Department here has released about two lakh young fish in the Kabul River, Swat River, Jindi...
Comments