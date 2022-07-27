PTI slams ANP leader for tirade against Imran

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial secretary information Zahir Shah Toru has criticized Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan for his remarks against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that Aimal Wali Khan was the grandson of Bacha Khan but it was not sufficient to become a leader. He said the ANP had been confined only to two districts due to the immature attitude of Aimal Wali.

He said the people would reject the ANP in the next general election for making uncalled for remarks against Imran Khan. He said leader said Aimal Wali would not find a place to hide after the defeat in the next election.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the so-called champions of the rights of the Pakhtuns. He added that Aimal Wali lacked political acumen and was devoid of decency.

Zahir Shah said the PTI being a popular political party had millions of followers and supporters. He said Imran Khan’s narrative sought real independence for the country.