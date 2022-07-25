PPP to move SC today to become party to Punjab CM case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party will submit an application in the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday for becoming party to a constitutional petition, filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling.

Besides filing a separate petition in the SC for becoming party, the PPP would also participate in the request for formation of a larger bench on behalf of the coalition government.

“Yes, we will file a petition to become party in the case on Monday (today) and constitutional expert Farooq H Naek would arrive in Islamabad Sunday night for the purpose,” Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar told The News on Sunday.

He said the petition would be additional to the request for the formation of a larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan by the ruling coalition. “We will also participate in the request for the formation of a larger bench on behalf of the coalition parties and an application to become a party to the petition against the deputy speaker’s ruling shall be filed separately,” he said.

Later, Farhatullah Babar also tweeted that the PPP would become party in the case of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ruling on election of chief minister Punjab.