Summer school in bioinformatics: Modern technology termed key to development

HARIPUR: The summer school in bioinformatics on Saturday came to a close with a pledge from the scientists, researchers and practitioners to contribute their expertise for the promotion of the field of bioinformatics, which was new in Pakistan.

The Department of Microbiology, University of Haripur, had organised the five days summer school for over 100 participants, including students, PhDs, researchers, faculty members of different public sector and private universities, private labs, pharmaceutical industry government and semi- government organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, the organiser, Prof Dr Waseem Ahmed, said that Pakistan was far behind the rest of the world. “Over 170 softwares were in use in the particular field in the world but Pakistan has only three softwares to benefit so far,” he added.

He stressed the need for creating awareness, educating the maximum numbers of students, laboratory practitioners and researchers so that the benefits of the modern technology could be used for medical, botanical, pharmacy, human genetics and other areas.

Prof Dr Habib Ali Bukhari, Prof Dr Abid Fareed, Dr Waseem Haider, Prof Dr Waseem Ahmed were the prominent trainers.

The capacity building of participants was also carried out during the summer school on handling the softwares with use of bioinformatic softwares, building libraries using bioinformatics, DNA sequences and human genetics.

The organisers also distributed certificates among the participants. Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof Shahid Mehmood Baig was chief guest of the closing session.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ali, Chairman Department of Microbiology, chief organizer of the event, Vice-Chancellor University of Haripur Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Iftakharul Hassan Farooqi, Director Forest Services Academy Murree, Prof Habib Ali Bokhari, vice-chancellor Kohsar University Murree were prominent among those who attended the closing ceremony.