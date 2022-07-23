AIOU issues time frame to complete old degree programmes

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has decided to discontinue some degree programmes that are not compatible with the contemporary requirements and formulated a policy by setting a time frame for the students enrolled in those programmes to complete the degree within the stipulated time.

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum is of the opinion that all the educational programmes offered should be market-oriented and in accordance with the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission.

According to the details, students enrolled in Associate Degree in Commerce (Old Scheme) in or before spring semester 2019, have been given time to complete the programme till autumn semester 2023.Similarly, students of Associate Degree B.

Com two-year programme (Old Scheme) enrolled in semester spring 2019 or before, must complete their degree till semester autumn 2023, students of two-year Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) MBA/MPA (Old Scheme) registered in semester autumn 2019 or earlier, are given the time till semester autumn 2024, 3.5 years MBA (Rural Management) and Master of Business Management (2.5 and 3.5 years) students have been given time till semester autumn 2024 to complete their degree programmes and students of B.