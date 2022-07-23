CM orders steps to stop cops target-killings

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday ordered result-oriented steps to stop the largest-killing of policemen.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the law and order situation, said a handout. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

The law and order situation was reviewed with a special focus on the increasing incidents of target-killing of the police personnel in different parts of the province.

Important decisions were taken to devise a strategy to prevent such incidents in future.The chief minister said all the police seniors should sit together and come up with a comprehensive and workable action plan for the purpose.He expressed concern over the martyrdom of police personnel in different areas of KP.

Mahmood Khan said peace was indispensable for the development and prosperity of the province. “Maintaining law and order is the first priority of his government”, he said and added that the provincial government would not compromise on law and order at any cost.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the police personnel for their sacrifices in the line of duties and said the people and government were proud of these sacrifices.

He called for taking measures to prevent the incidents of target-killing of police personnel.

Mahmood Khan said the KP government would provide all the resources required by the police for this purpose on a priority basis.

He said such incidents cannot be afforded anymore, adding we have to boost the morale of the officials performing duties. The chief minister urged the regional police officers and district police officers to go out in the field to boost the morale of the subordinates instead of sitting in offices all the time.

He directed the officials to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures for the movement of police personnel.

Mahmood Khan said possible threats to the lives of police personnel should be assessed and intelligence mechanisms should be made more efficient for the purpose.