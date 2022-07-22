CDA all set to complete first phase of IJP Road next month

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to complete first phase of I J Principal Road from G T Road to Sector I-11, Mandi Morr, by the end of next month.

“Our contractor, National Logistic Cell (NLC) keeping progress of the work at good pace and hopefully, the work on the first phase from G T Road to Mandi Morr will be completed by the end of August which is ahead of target,” an official of CDA who is associated with the project said. The official said that after completing required activity, the contractor has now started asphalt work on various parts of two sides which shows that neither the development activity slowed down nor there has been any suspension in the activity.

However, some hurdles were caused by the rainy season but such things are always kept in mind while setting deadlines and targets.

Meanwhile, a senior official of CDA when contacted by ‘The News’ maintained that there would be revised cost of the project due to increase in diesel prices as the contractor would manage things on its own way while catering for avoiding wastage of fuel. He said the part of work from G T Road and Mandi Morr which they are going to complete by end of next month, makes more than half of the project. The contractor had already completed piling work and construction of pillars of flyover at intersection of 9th Avenue, I J Principal Road and Rawalpindi Stadium Road.

It is worth-mentioning here that after completion of expansion and rehabilitation of I J Principal Road and construction of 10th avenue, the scenario of flow of traffic between Rawal­pindi and Islamabad would change considerably. The load of traffic on the 9th Avenue would reduce as the commuters traveling towards Srinagar Highway and Margalla Road from Rawalpindi cantonment, Satellite Town and adjoining areas and sectors I-9, I-10 and I-11 would use 10th Avenue. The completion of 10th Avenue would also reduce the distance to motorway and Islamabad International Airport for those using I J Principal Road.

The 10th Avenue starting from I J Principal Road (Katarian Bridge) will end at Margalla after passing through sectors of 9 and 10 series. The commuters feel that the CDA and its contracts should ensure quality of work in construction of two main roads. They observed that in the past, the I J Principal Road was expanded nearly 18 years, but its condition deteriorated within few years due to substandard work on non-provision of separate lanes for heavy traffic.