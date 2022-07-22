Task force taking actions to prevent power theft

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister’s Task Force established under the leadership of the provincial secretary of Energy and Electricity is working to prevent power theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recover arrears from the consumers.

A press release said, according to the data released by the office of Chairman Chief Minister Task Force, Secretary Energy and Electricity Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, the force with the help of Peshawar Electric Supply Company made collection from defaulters.

It said 807 power poles were removed and 38 people arrested for stealing electricity. Cases of power theft were registered against 225 people.

A total of 478 cases of electricity theft were registered during house-to-house checking in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Hazara One, Hazara-II and Bannu.

The press release said Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider is supervising the Chief Minister’s Task Force at the provincial level established in the Department of Energy and Electricity.

Chairman, Chief Minister’s Task Force Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Chief Executive Engineer Jabbar Khan have hoped the above-mentioned initiative will go a long way in overcoming the electricity crisis in the province.