KP local govt polls: IHC bars ECP from acting against Imran, Asad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan from acting against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar until August 22 on notices about violation of code of conduct during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government elections.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case. A junior counsel told the court PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar could not appear before the court for being preoccupied. The court adjourned the hearing until August 22. Meanwhile, the IHC postponed the hearing of appeals against conviction of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar in the Avenfield case until September 15. The court also accepted Maryam Nawaz’s request for allowing leave from appearance because of being sick with Covid-19. A two-member IHC bench heard the case.