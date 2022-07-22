Asia Cup likely from Aug 24 in UAE

ISLAMABAD: The T20 Asia Cup is likely to get underway from August 24-September 10 in the United Arab Emirates with Sri Lanka continuing to act as the host nation.

Sri Lanka Cricket Board only the other day expressed its inability to host the Cup considering the financial difficulties the country is going through.

“In all probabilities, the Asia Cup, a prelude to the October World Cup to be held in Australia, will now be staged in United Arab Emirates .

The starting dates of the event could well be August 24 when the qualifying round will start.

The Asia Cup will run till September 10 or 11,” a source said.

The Sri Lankan Board will continue to be the host nation.

“Currently negotiations are underway between Lanka Board, Asian Cricket Council, and United Arab Emirates Board and government on finalising the modalities attached with the event.

Once all the stakeholders get agreed to related proposals, the announcement is expected to be made,” an Asian Cricket Council source told ‘The News’.