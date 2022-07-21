Sana Sher wins squash title

PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish Ali in the final by 3-2 at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Regional Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehsil Ullah, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, and other officials, players and spectators were present.
PESHAWAR: A project to build the capacity of the university faculties in areas of teaching, curriculum review and...
MANSEHRA: The lower-grade employees of the Health Department sought an increase in salaries in accordance with the...
SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced a Rs 1 billion relief package for the rehabilitation of...
LAHORE: Three minors drowned in a pond in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Wednesday. Police have handed over the...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was inked for mutual research collaboration between the Khyber Medical...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Provincial Security Secretariat established at the...
Comments