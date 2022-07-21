Sana Sher wins squash title

PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish Ali in the final by 3-2 at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Regional Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehsil Ullah, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, and other officials, players and spectators were present.