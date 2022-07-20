Karachi, other Sindh cities may get heavy rains from Sunday

After the warning of flash floods due to heavy rains in Karachi and other cities of Sindh by the end of this week, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has instructed the departments concerned to restrict vehicular movement across the storm water drains that are prone to flooding, the low-lying areas and those close to water channels.

The NDMA also directed the electricity supply companies, and the relevant local administrations and departments to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to avoid electrocutions and ensure timely restoration of power supply after outages.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) weather advisory, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday, while Karachi and other cities of Sindh are expected to receive heavy rains between July 24 and July 26.

In view of the PMD’s forecast, the NDMA issued a fresh advisory to the relevant ministries and departments, the provincial governments and their line departments, and the municipal and district administrations to remain vigilant and take all the necessary precautionary measures. The NDMA advised the relevant departments to identify the vulnerable choking points and at-risk communities based on the recent patterns of rain, then devise mitigation measures. The departments have also been asked to maintain an enhanced level of alert and monitor the developing situation to reduce response times in case of emergencies.

In case of emergencies, the departments concerned have been advised to timely initiate evacuation of at-risk population from flood-prone areas in accordance with the evacuation plan, along with ensuring shelter, food and medicines.

The NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure the pre-placement of the necessary inventory and equipment, along with the availability of fuel at identified vulnerable locations for backup generators used for dewatering pumps in case of urban flooding. The relevant authorities and departments have been urged to conduct a mass awareness campaign regarding the evacuation plan for at-risk communities, the risk and consequent danger of the submerging of vehicles in flooded low-lying areas, and the risk of electrocutions during monsoon rains.