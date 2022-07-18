School enrolment drive from 20th

MARDAN: The Education Council Mardan has decided to start a campaign in the district to enrol the out-of-school children in the newly started session.

A meeting of the council was held with its chairman Hafiz Zubair Ahmed in the chair while its president Usman Sangar, general secretary Fazal Hussain and other members were present as well.

It was decided in the meeting to start the enrollment campaign on July 20. Principals, headmasters and teachers will participate in the campaign.

During the drive, meetings will also be arranged with parents to convince them of enrolling children in schools. Hafiz Zubair said the council would try its level best to enrol a maximum number of kids.