New Peshawar Valley project: CM orders establishment of temporary site office

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant officials to set up a temporary site office for the “New Peshawar Valley” project and ensure the deployment of police personnel for security.

An official handout said he was chairing a meeting about the flagship housing project of the province “New Peshawar Valley”. The chief minister directed the officials to construct the permanent site office on a fast track basis.

Calling for speedy implementation of the project, he directed the officials to issue intimation letters to

the landowners by July 25. He said the government wanted to execute this project within the stipulated timelines.

The meeting was briefed about the progress so far made and the proposed timelines for completing the project.

The meeting was informed that intimation letters would soon be issued to the owners of the land under the land-sharing formula.

It was informed that a suitable place for the site office of the project would be finalized within the next couple of days whereas the PC-1 for the construction of the site office had been prepared. The meeting was informed that the site office would be established and cops deployed for security whereas 13,898 kanal land had been verified.

Later, the meeting discussed the matters pertaining to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) with focus on the proposed action plan related to sanitation, plantation, security and other issues in Hayatabad Phase-5.

The PDA was directed to identify suitable places for plantation and green belt

in Hayatabad and University Road.

The meeting also considered proposals about improving the security of Hayatabad Phase-5. The chief minister said that Hayatabad Phase-V was part of the Safe City Project. He added the Safe City Project would be launched as a pilot project from Hayatabad.

He said that if there was an urgent need for fencing or gates in Hayatabad, a plan should be prepared and presented.