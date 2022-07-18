Private security agencies not allowed wearing uniforms similar to LEAs

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has said that no private security agency would be allowed to operate in city while wearing uniform similar with police, blue revolving lights, colours, monograms and any similarity on vehicles like Islamabad Capital Police or any other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).
According to the details, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, issued orders to all the Zonal SPs of Islamabad Capital Police that no private organization or company shall be allowed in Islamabad to use any uniform or vehicle resemblance having with Capital Police or other law enforcers.
