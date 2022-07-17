ECP team visits control room

LAHORE : The delegation of the Provincial Election Commission under the leadership of Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan visited the control room of the Punjab Police established in the Central Police Office for the by-elections and reviewed the arrangements made by the Punjab Police to maintain law and order including the security of the by-elections.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan and Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul and other officers were included in the delegation.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan said that the Punjab Police and District Administration should ensure strict implementation of Code of Conduct of Election Commission in the districts with by-elections. Along with the deployment of personnel, their timely response should also be ensured. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of the election code of conduct and the polling process should not be allowed to be affected in any way.