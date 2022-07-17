ECP team visits control room

LAHORE : The delegation of the Provincial Election Commission under the leadership of Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan visited the control room of the Punjab Police established in the Central Police Office for the by-elections and reviewed the arrangements made by the Punjab Police to maintain law and order including the security of the by-elections.
Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan and Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul and other officers were included in the delegation.
Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan said that the Punjab Police and District Administration should ensure strict implementation of Code of Conduct of Election Commission in the districts with by-elections. Along with the deployment of personnel, their timely response should also be ensured. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of the election code of conduct and the polling process should not be allowed to be affected in any way.
LAHORE : The two-day festival, a special presentation of Alhamra Arts Council and Sham Chorasi Gharana, named "Yad...
LAHORE: Government College University Lahore has opened admission for its BS degree programmes. According to...
LAHORE : WASA has enhanced its desilting activities in the provincial metropolis. This was revealed in a meeting,...
LAHORE : The PTI leader Maqbool Gujjar Saturday reached Lahore breaching ban condition and managed to escape from the...
LAHORE : The murder of an 11-year-old boy Kamran for taking food from the fridge without permission in the Defence...
LAHORE : The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department staff have started vaccination campaigns in various...
Comments