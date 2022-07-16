Maryam Nawaz in a public gathering in Multan on July 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE/MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed two public gatherings in Lahore and Multan on Friday, the last day of electioneering for the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab.

She said her campaign was not any war between the sher [lion, the PMLN election symbol], and the bat [PTI’s election symbol], but fight for the country’s development.

Addressing a public rally in Lahore, she said the party opponents would have to return disappointed from Lahore on July 17, the voting day. She said Lahore belonged to Nawaz Sharif in the past, it belongs to Nawaz Sharif today, and it would remain Nawaz Sharif’s city forever. She said one year ago, Lahore was like an orphan and heirless. She criticised Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar. “If the government would have stayed for another year, it would have turned Lahore into ruins.”

Maryam asked Imran Khan where his chief minister was now. Imran held so many meetings, but Usman Buzdar was seen nowhere. If he would have done anything for Lahore, he would have been found in Lahore, Maryam added. She said that four years were wasted because Imran himself was a puppet. The puppet had put another puppet Usman Buzdar on the front. “Imran Khan will ask for votes in Lahore today for the person he used to call the biggest dacoit of Punjab,” she added.



The PMLN leader said if oil prices would continue to fall in the world market, more cut in prices would be announced after 15 days. The PMLN leader said when petrol and diesel prices were reduced in the country the previous day, she had a sound and comfortable sleep after so many days.

She said the era of development and construction of roads and bridges had started again under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. She recalled that someone had said in a lighter vein that if there was a gap in someone’s teeth, Shehbaz Sharif would build a bridge on it also.

She said she was happy that she was standing with Malik Asad Khokhar in Lahore. Asad means lion and lion had become a real lion now. Lions should stay with lions, and not with wolves, added Maryam Nawaz.

Later, speaking in Multan, Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan told lies and played with the people of south Punjab in the name of a separate province. She alleged that Khan blackmailed the NAB chairman, adding that he could not prove a single charge levelled against Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and even against her.

She was addressing a public gathering at Muhammadi Ground in PP-217 to support PMLN candidate Salman Naeem Sheikh. She assured the participants that Pakistan would come out of difficult times soon.

Maryam said Imran Khan played the religion card and accused his political opponents of insulting religion. She said that the lion [PMLN’s election symbol] would roar in Multan on July 17 and masses would demonstrate solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

She repeatedly asked Imran Khan not to lie to the nation and speak the truth. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from his son’s company, but Khan would not find a place to hide after his corruption would be exposed. She said during the Imran Khan government, Pinky Peerni became rich. She said Khan named his party Tehreek-e-Insaf, but neither it was Tehreek nor Insaf.

Maryam called upon the youth of Tehreek-e-Insaf to join the PMLN, because Khan’s children were in London, and he could never show any kindness to the youth. She said, “Maryam Nawaz is gentle; she does not know how adopt the policy of tit for tat. However, she would go for it if it was a matter of her country Pakistan.”