I know Dr. Maqsood Jafri sahib for at least thirty-four years, without having a chance to meet him. He is a great teacher, philosopher and multilingual poet. He is a genius scholar of great repute, who shuffles between Islamabad and New York. I have met his admirers, students and participated with him in distant talks.

This book ‘Rozan-e-Deewar-e-Zindan’ written by Dr. Maqsood Jafri, deals with Allama Iqbal's point of view of the modern world. It is a brief, comprehensive and easy to read book and one may go through it in one sitting. The book is written with a great passion. It talks about ‘Khudi’, which he takes as ego and deals with multiple dimensions of human psyche, mind, personality, identity, will and dynamicity. That is will and force-vital. He deals with Iqbal's criticism on the western democracy and his suggestions to add spiritual and moral dimension to it, for the sake of perfection, accountability and improving their civic and economic standards. Such a ruler may seek goodwill of people and blessings of the creator. It to serve and not to rule.

The book deals with Iqbal's affection to his ancestral land of Kashmir. He deals with the plight of people and Iqbal's active politico- philosophical role in the solution of their problems and alleviating their miseries. Iqbal deals with spiritual, demographic and cultural aspects that wretched land and terrified nation. He talks about Iqbal's role in guiding and liberating the Indian Muslims from the yolk of colonialism, poverty, oppression and impending danger of enslavement by the Hindu majority. He is heedful of à gloomy future of the nation, if the national identity of the Muslim nation is not guaranteed.

‘Rozan-e-Deewar-e-Zindan’ deals with the issue of immortality and life after death. To Iqbal, death a human virtue making him distinct from God is a station and not end.

‘Khudi’ would take him to the life of eternity and joy. The back page is written by Dr Shahzad Qaisar, who is a philosopher and son of a great scholar.

Reviewed by Dr Waheed uz Zaman