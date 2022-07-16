Turkish varsity event highlights higher education in Pakistan

LAHORE:LUMS represented Pakistan at the International Staff Week hosted by the Koç University in Turkey. According to a press release, the programme’s focus prepares universities to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Office of International Affairs (OIA) at LUMS, spearheaded Pakistan’s participation. Ammaar Bin Saleem, from the Office of Advancement represented LUMS and was joined by representatives from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America. During the event, the audience learned about several high-impact community programmes introduced by LUMS to promote access to higher education across Pakistan, including the National Outreach Programme, the Women Scholarship initiative at the Suleman Dawood School of Business, and the merit-based financial assistance and scholarships offered to eligible students. Other highlights of the event included an exchange of general views about making higher education more sustainable through best global practices and creating knowledge-sharing opportunities to enhance global stakeholder engagement and cross-learning.