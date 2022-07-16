 
Saturday July 16, 2022
India reports first case of monkeypox

By AFP
July 16, 2022

NEW DELHI: India has reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox after a 35-year-old man with a history of travel to the Middle East showed symptoms, officials said. The federal government rushed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state of Kerala in view of the confirmed case of monkeypox there, according to an official statement.

