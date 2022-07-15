Ex-PM Imran addressing a public rally in Dera Ghazi Khan on July 14, 2022. Photo: Twitter

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his deep disappointment over the SC verdict, saying it was really painful. However, he said he always respected the dignity of the judiciary.

Addressing a PTI rally on Thursday in connection with the by-polls, he said what has happened here in three years had never happened before. The PTI brought health cards, which provided health facilities for one million people of Dera Ghazi Khan. “Now it is time to defeat the imported government,” he said and added that it will be the responsibility of the youth to stop rigging at polling stations.

Imran said that this election was the election of future of youth. The PTI chairman said that American “shoe shiners” will face defeat in these by-polls. Shehbaz Sharif will lose even if the umpire is with him, he noted.

Imran said that the US undersecretary clearly threatened that Pakistan will have to face consequences on continuation of his government. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan were insulted. He further said that the letter was placed before the cabinet, National Security Committee, Parliament and the Speaker sent the cipher to the Chief Justice, and the President sent the letter to the Chief Justice for an inquiry. When President Arif Alvi sent the letter to the Chief Justice, why he did not investigate the matter, he asked.

Imran Khan said if an inquiry could not be conducted, no prime minister would be able to face the US. He questioned if they are thinking that Shehbaz Sharif will stand in front of the US. Shehbaz Sharif has already fallen to his knees before the US, he said.

The PTI chairman said that he had inducted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from a backward area of Pakistan. He thanked the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and said there should be a chief minister who has pain in his heart for the poor people. Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.