Courts can’t interfere in Parliament’s proceedings: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Thursday that under Article 5, the courts cannot interfere in the proceedings of the Majlis-e-Shura (Parliament).

In a tweet, he said that every institution has its own jurisdiction in the constitution. We have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court for review and we hope that the Supreme Court will hear our case soon,” he said. In another tweet, he said that Imran Khan’s rallies are a referendum. Asad Qaiser said that the administration in Punjab has become the ruling party and they are trying their best to win the elections by rigging, but this is clear from the enthusiasm of the people in Imran Khan’s rallies that the victory will be of Tehreek-e-Insaf, God willing.