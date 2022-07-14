By-polls PP-224: PML-N candidate penalized for violating code of conduct

LAHORE: District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Lodhran has imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on PML-N candidate (PP-224) for by-elections Zawar Hussain for the unsatisfactory explanation.
As per details, Zawar Hussain had invited Interior Minister for State Abdul Rehman Kanju to the election campaign. The DMO, receiving a complaint in this regard, recorded the candidate's explanation on July 12. However, the explanation of the candidate was found unsatisfactory and the DMO ordered Zawar to pay a fine of Rs 40,000. As per Election Act, participation of public office holders in the election campaign is a violation of the Election Code of Conduct. It is pertinent to mention that Minister for State Kanju was also fined for participating in the campaign.
