NH&MP return Rs5.8m to passengers overcharged during Eid

Islamabad : Under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) returned Rs5,832,610 to passengers who were overcharged during the Eid season, says a press release.

Additionally, 4,077 public service vehicles were fined for overcharging and 17,499 were fined for overloading.

These initiatives are a continuation of NHMP’s #NoMore campaign that has delivered promising results. Over two thousand vehicles have been chased, stopped, and fined while spotters, variable messaging sign boards.