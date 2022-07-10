PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (Left) and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain denied Saturday having differences with the Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

“There is no differences in PMLQ. Have I and Pervaiz Elahi ever made any statement against each other?” he asked while talking to journalists here Saturday along with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who visited his residence in Islamabad to inquire after him and discussed the political situation in the country.

Shujaat Hussain said there were always ideological differences and even father and son may also have ideological differences. “But political opposition should not be turned into personal opposition and the views of new generation should be heard and respected,” he said. He said he meets Ch Pervaiz Elahi daily and would offer the Eid prayers together.

In reply to a question, he said free, fair and transparent by-elections should be held. He said political differences should remain within politicians.

Ch Shujaat said at present there was a strange situation in our politics as everyday videos are played for character assassination.

To a question about the government formation in Punjab after July 17, he said that there should be fair and transparent by-elections in Punjab on July 17 and only after their results, the formation of a government in Punjab could be known.

He said the national security institutions are the guarantor of Pakistan's stability. “The position of the army is also absolutely correct,” he said.

About Imran Khan’s claim that he was being pushed to the wall, he said: “Who is pushing him?”

Speaking on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, he said the atrocities being perpetrated by India in Kashmir and oppression should be stopped immediately. “The demography of Kashmir is being changed by India and youths massacred in Kashmir every day,” he said.

“We need international support to stop the ongoing humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir,” he said. He said violations of rights should be stopped and Kashmiris can decide their future according to their will and intention.

“In order to win the support of the world in this regard, even if Kashmir becomes independent, we must play our part,” he said. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said he will also take the establishment, political and social figures and intellectuals into confidence on the issue. He stressed the need for joint efforts for Kashmir and said that everyone had to work together for Kashmir. He added this Eid should be dedicated to the people of Kashmir.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said he had visited Ch Shujaat Hussain to inquire after him. He said Chaudhry Sahib is a far-sighted man and he used to take guidance from him on Kashmir issue.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that he also took guidance from Shujaat Hussain on the steps taken by India. “Chaudhry Shujaat and his father had made sacrifices for the people of Kashmir and Pakistan,” he said. "Whenever difficult situations arise in Pakistan, Ch Shujaat Hussain finds a way out."