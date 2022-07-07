Kaleemullah to head selection committee

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed Olympian Kaleemullah as the chairman of the selection committee and previous chairman Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr as the manager of the junior team.

According to a statement issued by the PHF on Wednesday, Rehan Butt will be the head coach of the juniour team and Olympians Kashif Jawad and Waqas Sharif will serve as coaches.