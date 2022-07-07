Kaleemullah to head selection committee

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed Olympian Kaleemullah as the chairman of the selection committee and previous chairman Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr as the manager of the junior team.
According to a statement issued by the PHF on Wednesday, Rehan Butt will be the head coach of the juniour team and Olympians Kashif Jawad and Waqas Sharif will serve as coaches.
LAHORE: Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad clinched the singles titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton...
KARACHI: The PHF has announced that Olympian Rana Mujahid would be the tournament director and Olympian Akhtar Rasool...
PARIS: Francesco Bagnaia apologised for a “serious misjudgement” after the normally abstemious Italian MotoGP...
KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan has announced a six-member team for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games...
LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites beat Balochistan Whites by 10 wickets at the Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad on...
MANCHESTER: England and Austria will raise the curtain on Euro 2022 on Wednesday for a tournament aiming to take the...
Comments