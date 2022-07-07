Minister reviews PHOTA performance

LAHORE:The 19th meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique at the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

Dean PKLI Dr Faisal Dar, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Murtaza, Dr Ghayas ud din Tayyab and others attended the meeting. The minister reviewed the appointment of new Director General of PHOTA and the performance of the institution.

The minister said that PHOTA would be made more active to provide relief to the people of the province. Strict action should be taken against the elements involved in smuggling of human organs. He further said that PHOTA would be made beneficial for the people. It will be recommended to tighten the law against the elements involved in the sale and purchase of human organs.

use face masks during Eid prayers: All citizens should make sure the use of masks for Eid prayers, said Home Minister Ata Tarar in a meeting held on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order was held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Home Minister Ata Tarar. Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza briefed the meeting on the security arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, Director IB, Deputy Secretary I&C and Deputy Secretary Internal Security were also present in the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza informed the meeting that foolproof security arrangements were completed across Punjab on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Punjab Police and security enforcement agencies are on alert in all respects. Briefing the meeting, Additional IG Special Branch said that Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be offered at 34,601 places across the province.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar said that walk-through gates should be installed at the entrances of all Eid Gahs.

The minister said that in view of the situation during corona, all citizens should ensure the use of masks for Eid prayers. It was decided in the meeting that such organisations which have not yet registered with the Punjab Charity Commission would have to obtain NOC from the District Intelligence Committee. Without NOC, they would not allowed to collect the hides of animals on the occasion of Eid. On violation, legal action would be taken. The minister said that all citizens should cooperate with the security enforcement agencies regarding security arrangements.