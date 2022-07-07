Punjab by-polls: PPP offers unconditional support to PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Wednesday announced extending the PPP's unconditional support for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) in by-elections of the Punjab Assembly.

In a joint press conference along with Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Kaira announced his unconditional support of his party. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, after thorough analysis and discussions, concluded that the PMLN as their ally could end the evil spread by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"We want to end the scourge of PTI government's vicious propaganda that created unwanted polarisation in the society." Kaira said adding the people completely rejected the policies of PTI and entrusted full confidence in the PPP leadership.

Criticising the PTI's policies, the adviser said the PPP and coalition government did not believe in benefiting through subsidies to the elite like the PTI government; it would introduce targeted subsidies only for the lowest income class.