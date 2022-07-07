Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the former first lady and spouse of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, had been issuing directions for launching campaigns against the state institutions and the cipher was used as a threat letter on her directions.

In a press conference, Marriyum lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and demanded that he must tell people how he managed to convert Bani Gala — his residence — into ‘money gala’.

She said the ex-prime minister did not curb corruption and that Khan and his aides’ assets increased while the PTI chairman was in power. Marriyum said after the Toshakhana scam, and corruption of his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi surfaced, Imran Khan had started threatening the state institutions. “Make no mistake Imran Sahib, you will have to be answerable for your corruption,” she added.

Marriyum claimed that Bushra Bibi and Farah Khan conducted business transactions in Bani Gala. In an audio leak, Bushra Bibi was heard giving orders for running trends against institutions; it was on her instructions that the [cable] was used as a threat letter, the minister said, asking Khan to “have some shame” for calling her a housewife.



The information minister said it has always been PMLN’s stance that such audios and videos should not be released. "[Now PTI is protesting against it] but when the audios of someone else come out, they would rejoice,” she said.

The information minister added that Khan’s attention was just on Bushra Bibi and Farah’s business transactions and that he did not care about the country’s situation. “Imran Khan is responsible for loadshedding and inflation,” she said, adding that the PTI chairman was “screaming out loud” only at the investigation stage — and no fake case had been lodged against him.

The information minister said the government was reviewing the import ban list and a decision on it would be made in due course. "The ban on import of non-essential and luxury items is being reviewed. Some things will be added and some items have to be taken out of the list. It will be officially announced,” she said.

The minister contended Imran Khan had jailed opponents as soon as he came to power, asking him to now tell the nation who planned to make a two-kg heroin case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

To another question, she said that a "sports" channel was set up using PTV, now FIA was investigating the entire deal whereas show-cause notices had also been given in the PTV management.