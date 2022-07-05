ACE summons Bushra Bibi’s brother in graft probe

The ACE summons Bushra Bibi’s brother in a graft probe. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Ahmed Mujtaba, brother of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for investigation into alleged occupation of government land.

According to the ACE officials, Ahmed Mujtaba had caused a loss of Rs2 billion to the national exchequer. According to the sources, Mr Mujtaba is accused of occupying the government’s land in Depalpur, besides being accused of illegally leasing the government market’s land and seizing the government land through the chairman of the market committee.

The officials said the shops were built by occupying the government land in Depalpur. The ACE officials have directed Bushra Bibi’s brother, Ahmed Mujtaba, to appear at the Anti-Corruption Centre Sahiwal on July 6 for investigation.

Furthermore, the ACE has also directed the party number one, Nasir Khan Watto, party number two, including Tahir Zahoor, Chairman Market Committee Depalpur, Tahir Tanvir, Secretary Market Committee Depalpur, Ahmed Mujtaba, brother of Bushra Bibi, Rana Azhar, Rana Ibrar, Rana Iftikhar, Rana Riaz, and Rana Mumtaz, while also called eleven other people to attend the investigation as witnesses.