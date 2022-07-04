Bushra Bibi's brother summoned by ACE Punjab for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

LAHORE: In an alleged involvement in a corruption scandal related to government land, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned Ahmed Mujtaba, the brother of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, sources told Geo News.
Mujtaba is accused of occupying government land in Depalpur, said officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Sources said that Mujtaba has been accused of "illegally leasing government land earmarked for a market and seizing government land through the chairman market committee", incurring a loss of Rs200 million to the national exchequer.
According to anti-corruption officials, shops were built in Depalpur by occupying government land.
They added that ACE Punjab has directed Mujtaba to appear at the Sahiwal office of the anti-corruption watchdog on July 6 for further investigation.
PM extends greetings to the people and government of the United States on the country’s 246th Independence Day
Fellow passenger catches culprit red-handed while raping woman on bus
"Imran Khan had shock of his life after alleged audio of his wife, Bushra Bibi, surfaced," defence minister says
"PTI govt inflicted considerable damage to country by not signing agreements to purchase cheap oil", says Sadiq
Sindh govt decides to revert notification issued regarding time limitations for businesses as Eid ul Adha is around...
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan says that the former premier "would best be called Tosha Khan"