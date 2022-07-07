Peshawar win wrestling competitions

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar players won traditional wrestling competitions on Wednesday in which over 100 wrestlers participated from Peshawar, Charsadda, and Khyber districts. The event was organised by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "Akharra" , a special place for wrestling, was constructed in the Pir Bala village, where a sizable crowd of people gathered to watch the exciting matches.