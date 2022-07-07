Heavy rains suspend Railways operations

SUKKUR: The ongoing spell of heavy rains with gust winds that lashed out various parts of the province, especially the rural areas of Sindh, also causing suspension of the train services.
Heavy rain with storm was experienced in most parts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and others, which not only submerged roads and streets but inundated the rail tracks at Jhampir. Due to the damage to the Up and Down tracks, the trains bound for Karachi have been stopped at Khairpur and other railway stations. After five hours, the trains started to move towards their destinations after the railway staff drained out rain water from the tracks.
